Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 616 Corbett St. in Truth or Consequences on July 8, related to an illegal narcotic investigation.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marin obtained an arrest warrant for Joleen Olsen, 30, for possession of controlled substances, in this case, for methamphetamine and fentanyl. 

