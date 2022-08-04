Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 616 Corbett St. in Truth or Consequences on July 8, related to an illegal narcotic investigation.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marin obtained an arrest warrant for Joleen Olsen, 30, for possession of controlled substances, in this case, for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Avalos and Sgt. Apodaca observed a blue Chevrolet car traveling on S. Broadway and recognized the passenger as Joleen Olsen. They knew Olsen had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Deputy Avalos and Sgt. Apodaca conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on I-25, at the mile marker 75 on-ramp, and took Olsen into custody.
Upon searching Olsen’s person prior to transporting her to the Sierra County Detention Facility, deputies found a small glass jar containing four fentanyl pills. Olsen was subsequently charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance.
