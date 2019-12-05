National Torun. 2nd place.png

Brad Hauf was invited to compete at the National Tournament in South Carolina at Lake Hartwell after winning the state competition in California at Lake Shasta. Brad, the owner of the Monticello RV Park, placed second overall as a co-angler, being beaten by just 5 oz. The field consisted of one fisherman from each state and one from 11 different countries. He said one of his favorite things about the tournament was visiting with the fishermen from other countries.

