TCPD Sgt. Marin on Friday, June 24 observed a local resident, Tammie Armendariz, age 34, of Truth or Consequences at a residence located on the 800 block of W. SixthAve. Sgt. Marin knew that Armendariz had outstanding bench warrants out of the Sierra County Magistrate Court.
Armendariz was arrested on three outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked, concealing identity, no registration, no insurance, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, and immediate notice of accident.
