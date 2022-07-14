TCPD Officer Myers on July 8 arrested Larry Lundy, age 57, of Truth or Consequences on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Lundy was operating a motor vehicle June 26, where the passenger, Donnie Hardison was wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The day prior Lundy had been advised by officers that Hardison was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.
Lundy told Officer Myers he was aware that the man had evaded law enforcement and that police officers had come by his house to look for Hardison. Even though Lundy had knowledge that Hardison was wanted on felony charges, he still aided him.
Lundy was transported and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding arrest warrant for harboring or aiding a felon.
“This arrest serves as a warning to those individuals that harbor or aid felons in our community that the Truth or Consequences Police Department will hold them accountable for their actions,” said Chief Victor Rodriguez.
