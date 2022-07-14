TCPD officers responded to a call on July 9 in reference to a male subject trespassing at the Fast Stop convenience store at 507 S. Broadway. Store employees identified the male subject as Anthony Garcia, age 35, of Truth or Consequences. Officers had knowledge that Garcia was wanted on outstanding bench warrant.
After officers were unable to find Garcia throughout the city, the police department asked for the community’s assistance in locating him via the department’s Facebook page.
On Monday, July 11, just after midnight, a community tip came into the police department that the man was located at the Circle K convenience store on the 900 block of N. Date. Officers made contact with Garcia and he was arrested without incident.
Garcia was transported and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding bench warrant for failure to comply with conditions of release on the original charges of possession of controlled substance and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. He will also face additional charges of criminal trespass.
Additionally, Sgt. Marin filed an affidavit in the Sierra County Magistrate Court on Garcia for him violating his court ordered conditions of release given to him on a previously filed court case where one of his conditions was not to violate the law.
“This arrest is a prime example of how the police and the community work together in the apprehension of wanted persons, which makes our city safer,” stated Chief Victor Rodriguez.
