The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) revealed the Top 250 winners in its 2022 Showcase photo competition. Barry B. Brown, son of Baxter Brown and Sherry Fletcher who lives in Santa Fe, received a First Place award in the Macro/Micro category for the image “Fireworm seen under blue light,” taken in the Caribbean on the island of Bonaire.
“I love diving at night,” said Brown. “It’s so quiet and there’s so much to photograph.”
The annual Showcase photo competition, now in its 19th year, highlights the best nature photographs created by NANPA members – including experienced hobbyists as well as some of North America’s most accomplished professionals. Prizes are awarded in six distinct categories: birds, mammals, macro/micro/all other wildlife, scapes, altered reality, and conservation.
Panels of industry professionals selected the winning images from more than 3,370 submissions. All six judges are experienced prize-winning nature photographers themselves with expertise as fine artists, authors, equipment representatives, naturalists, conservation specialists, and documentary filmmakers.
“NANPA members include some of the finest photographers in the world. They don’t all have recognizable names, but their images deserve recognition, and Showcase provides an opportunity for that,” said Wendy Shattil, the contest coordinator.
Shattil fully understands how winning a prestigious photo competition can impact a photographer’s career. She was the first woman to win a grand prize in the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition in 1990.
