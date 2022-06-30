TCPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Tuesday, June 28, located at the 1300 block of N. Pershing in reference to a broken apartment window complaint.
Officers made contact with a juvenile male subject who complained that some kids broke the apartment window. They also alerted officers that he was in possession of a gun. Officers secured the firearm, which was a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
Officers made contact with the juvenile’s mother, Victoria Farner, age 31 of Truth or Consequences. Officers explained to Farner that her juvenile son was in possession of a firearm. She acknowledged the firearm’s existence to include her admission to it being inside a box waiting for someone to pick it up, as she could not have firearms since she was on probation.
Officers learned Farner had a prior felony conviction, was on supervised probation, and state law prohibited her from possessing a firearm. Farner was taken into custody without incident.
Farner was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on felony charges of felony in possession of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additionally, she who was on supervised probation was booked in on a probation arrest order based on the belief she violated her probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.