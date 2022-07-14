TCPD Officer Jeffers on July 12 made contact with a male subject, identified as Andrew Sweet, age 31, of Truth or Consequences, while the officer was at the Sierra County Detention Center on a separate arrest.
Officer Jeffers learned that Sweet had an outstanding bench warrant out of the Sierra County Magistrate Court on the original charge of battery against a household member for failure to comply with court ordered conditions of release.
Later in the afternoon, Officer Jeffers went to a residence located on the 700 block of Poplar in an attempt to locate a male subject, Ernesto Magana, age 22, of Truth or Consequences. He made contact with Magana and he placed the man under arrest for an outstanding bench warrant out of the Sierra County Magistrate Court on the original charge of battery against a household member for failure to comply with court ordered conditions of release.
Sweet and Magana were booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding bench warrants.
