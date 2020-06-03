The New Mexico FFA 92nd State Convention opened this week. With all its associated events, the convention runs June 1-11, with many of the sessions being available to watch on the New Mexico FFA YouTube channel. State public health restrictions on large gatherings being in place the convention is being held virtually.
Kicking off the convention this week were both Leadership Development Events (LDE) in which FFA members from across the state competed via internet. Areas ranged from Prepared and Extemporaneous Speaking to Greenhand Creed and Employability Skills. The Hot Springs FFA Chapter had four members who earned the right to compete at the State level. Our State Qualifiers were, Aubrie Carter and Kalista Cates who were state qualifiers in Greenhand Prepared Public Speech, Dawson Gurule, qualifying in FFA Creed, and McKenzie Luna, qualifying in both Employability Skills and Prepared Public Speech.
Competition was intense, with the best of the best from across the state going against each other. Adding a new and very different dimension to the challenge, this year, these events were held with each FFA contestant speaking to a web cam with absolutely no audience. Typically, state qualifiers speak in a convention room in front of a panel of judges and any of the public who wish to attend.
While the final results will not be made public until next week, preliminary results show McKenzie Luna advanced to the final five in Prepared Public Speaking.
Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4 were devoted to rounds one through seven, before the nominating committee for those running for state office. After completing a range of interviews, media sessions and delivering prepared speeches, the nominating committee will deliver its reports, with state officer elections being held on Friday, June 5. State degrees will also be awarded during the Friday session.
At the final session, commencing at 3 p.m. Thursday, the new officers will be installed along with the retirement ceremony for the retiring 2019-20 officers. From the Hot Springs Chapter, 2020 graduate Kara Clement is retiring from the position of State Vice President/District 6 President, a position Hot Springs Chapter Secretary McKenzie Luna is in the running for.
The convention resumes on Monday when National Vice President of the Western Region will deliver his address. After that there will be three daily sessions held, morning, afternoon and evening on Tuesday through Thursday. Wednesday afternoon’s session will be devoted to District meetings where district officers will be selected.
With state convention being a 100 percent virtual meeting this year, there were some contests and events usually held that had to be cancelled, including the Agricultural Issues Forum, Agricultural Sales, Agri-science Fair and CDE competitions.
•With the annual Hot Springs High FFA banquet cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions, all awards members would have received there have been ordered and arrangements will be forthcoming in how those will be bestowed on the students earning them. Officers who were in place through the 2019-20 school year are currently still fulfilling that role until new officers can be selected.
This year’s banquet was to be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of its founding. That celebration will have to be postponed, though a suitable way of giving recognition to that milestone and honoring both the chapter and all those who have passed through its membership ranks will take place at a later date.
