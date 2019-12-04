TCPD Officer Venable was advised Nov. 6 at approximately 11:30 a.m. by dispatch to respond to an incident at 707 Maple St., and that a maroon in color vehicle was leaving the scene and heading toward Ninth Ave.
When he arrived at the address, Officer Venable identified the subjects involved, among them Miguel Barron, 34, of T-or-C. The other party allegedly stated that Mr. Barron had pulled up in the maroon vehicle so he walked over and punched Barron in the face because of an ongoing feud.
Officer Venable reports that a fight ensued and another man joined in the scuffle, evidently assisting Barron. SCSD Baker informed Officer Venable that the vehicle was now returning to the scene. When it did, a female exited the vehicle and began arguing with the other male party.
Barron bore a laceration just above his left eyebrow, so Officer Venable called the paramedics to evaluate his health.
According to the police report, it was learned that during the altercation between Barron and the other male, Barron had entered his residence and returned with a large knife, attacking the other with it and then stabbing the tire of his truck. He also threw a rock at the windshield, breaking the glass.
Barron was charged with aggravated battery and criminal property damage.
