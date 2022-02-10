The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local resident for multiple outstanding felony warrants.
On Sunday, January 30, just after midnight, officers with the Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) observed Douglas Burleson, age 31, of Truth or Consequences, NM in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had stopped at a residential property located on W. SeventhAve.
Officers immediately recognized Mr. Burleson. They had prior knowledge that Mr. Burleson had district court bench warrants for failure to abide by conditions of release on three pending district court cases involving charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance, battery against a household member, and negligent use of a deadly weapon.
“This arrest is another example of how our state’s current pretrial detention system is not working because repeat offenders continuously refuse to abide by their court ordered conditions of release,” says TCPD Chief Victor Rodriguez.
Chief Rodriguez adds, “On Monday, February 7, the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tabled Senate Bill 189–Pretrial Release Rebuttable Presumption, which was a bi-partisan sponsored bill meant to address law enforcement’s concern of our current catch and release pretrial detention system. The tabling of this bill at the end of our current legislative session means the problem of repeat offenders being released back onto the streets and further endangering public safety will continue.”
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez, (575) 894-1204.
