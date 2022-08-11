Truth or Consequences Police Officers were dispatched on Aug. 8 to the 1500 block of Corzine reference a disturbance call over dog ownership.
During the call, officers encountered Thomas Borunda, 34, of Truth or Consequences. They learned that Borunda had an outstanding bench warrant from the Sierra County Magistrate Court for failure to comply with court ordered conditions of release on the original charges of aggravated driving while under the influence, resisting an officer, and two traffic violations.
