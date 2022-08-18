Joe Chavez.tif

August 17, 2022- A local man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for drug possession at Rotary Park.

On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Sergeant Rafael Marin observed a male subject, Joe Chavez, age 57, of Truth or Consequences, sitting outside a residence on the 700 block of Marr. Sergeant Marin had knowledge that Mr. Chavez has an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Sierra County Magistrate Court for possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Chavez was arrested without incident on the outstanding warrant and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.

