August 17, 2022- A local man was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for drug possession at Rotary Park.
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, just after 7:00 p.m., Sergeant Rafael Marin observed a male subject, Joe Chavez, age 57, of Truth or Consequences, sitting outside a residence on the 700 block of Marr. Sergeant Marin had knowledge that Mr. Chavez has an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Sierra County Magistrate Court for possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Chavez was arrested without incident on the outstanding warrant and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
In early July 2022, Officers encountered Mr. Chavez at Rotary Park where they observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle in the control of Mr. Chavez. Mr. Chavez consented to Officers searching the vehicle. Officers observed signs that Mr. Chavez was possibly under the influence of drugs. Officers located baggies containing a white crystal-like substance, which later presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine next to Mr. Chavez’s identification card.
Through further investigation, Mr. Chavez also admitted to buying methamphetamines in the park.
“Officers proactively patrol our community properties including the parks to enhance public safety and deter criminal activity such as individuals engaging in illicit activities,” Chief Victor Rodriguez
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.