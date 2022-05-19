The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local man at Rotary Park for driving while under the influence.
Just after midnight on Saturday, May 14, officers made contact with a male subject operating a vehicle that had driven into Rotary Park. The driver was identified as Levi Pierce, age 31, of Truth or Consequences. During the officers’ encounter with Pierce, they observed he was showing signs of impairment. The man initially denied consuming alcoholic beverages, but later admitted to consuming it prior to driving.
Pierce did not perform satisfactory during the administration of the standardized field sobriety tests. Officers placed him under arrest for driving while under the influence. He later agreed to submit to two breath samples, the results of which were .20/.19 – twice the legal limit.
Pierce was subsequently charged with aggravated driving while under the influence and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.