While on patrol, TCPD Sgt. Marin encountered a female juvenile near the city library off W. Third Avenue on June 29, just after 2 a.m. The Sgt. was there in response to a call from a Sierra County deputy who had observed a male subject taking off into the bushes to hide.
Through further investigation, Sgt. Marin learned that a female juvenile was being accompanied by a man, identified as Ernesto Magana, 22, of Truth or Consequences. The juvenile was found to be in possession of a white crystal-like substance.
Sgt. Marin learned the girl did not have parental permission to be out with the man. She was returned to her parents as Sgt. Marin continued his investigation.
Sgt. Marin drafted an arrest warrant for Magana on July 19 for one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Officer Carreon made contact with Magana on July 25 at a residence in the 200 block of S. Pershing. Magana was arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant without incident. He was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding arrest warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.