Robert Warren Bradley Ealy, age 34, of Williamsburg, has been arrested after being a fugitive from justice regarding outstanding warrants from the State of New Mexico. The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) became aware that Ealy was located in Ohio after being arrested there for local misuse of credit card charges. Throughout the entire time Ealy was a fugitive from justice, the TCPD was reaching out to Ohio law enforcement partners in an attempt to apprehend Mr. Ealy.
Last year, police had charged Ealy with a felony charge of accidents involving great bodily harm or death, tampering with evidence, and reckless driving where a local motorcyclist died as a result of sustained injuries. Officers had also previously charged Ealy with possession of a controlled substance and resisting, evading and obstructing an officer. "The Truth or Consequences Police Department remains committed to tracking down fugitives from justice even if they leave our jurisdiction as we work with other law enforcement partners to bring these individuals to justice," says TCPD Chief Victor Rodriguez.
