With the Thanksgiving duly celebrated and the holiday’s snowfall fast melting, many of Sierra County’s residents joined-in the national Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping opportunities over the past weekend. Among the prime locations welcoming the Christmas season in earnest was the Elephant Butte Lake RV Park (above), which hosted a fine arts and crafts sale Saturday, November 11. This festive event featured the works of many artisans, a full serving of holiday cheer and helped raise funds for Sierra County Cancer Assistance. In addition to the community’s many retail establishments, which are all no doubt ready to help you make this Christmas bright, several other special events and shopping opportunities are marked on the local calendar before December 25. This coming weekend, the residents of Hillsboro will welcome everyone to the community’s annual Christmas in the Hills festival. This event features numerous arts and crafts offerings, tasty treats and a whole town-full of holiday fun. Shoppers-in-the-know will also no doubt be stopping by 108 S. Cedar Street on Saturday, December 7, to take-in the Villa Del Sol’s first annual Christmas Bazaar. The Monticello Holiday Store is opening again and will be welcoming patrons for their 10th annual “two-weekend only” Christmas celebration beginning Saturday, December 7. This unique country offering will reopen for shoppers the following weekend, before closing their doors for another year. Beginning with T-or-C’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration Friday evening December 13, the weekend of December 14 & 15, will include a line-up of special events at T-or-C’s Geronimo Springs Museum, as well as the fifth annual Holiday Market at the T-or-C Civic Center on Saturday. This latter event will feature the very best from our community’s weekly farmer’s market, and if Mother Nature allows, fresh produce too.
Local Focus Kicks Off Holiday Shopping
Chuck Wentworth
