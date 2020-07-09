Local DA Firebombed

A firebombing at the Truth or Consequences office of the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office remains under investigation by an Arson Task Force. Investigators from the New Mexico State Fire Marshalls Office, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the State’s Special Investigation unit combined their efforts after being called to the scene off Van Patten Monday morning, July 6.
Just after 4 a.m. T-or-C firefighters were called to a report of a fire at the door of the District Attorney’s Office on Van Patten. When firefighters arrived they found smoldering objects and a broken window. Due to a heavy appearance of gas and signs of arson, investigators were contacted.
The fire did not enter the building and was quickly extinguished. As of press time Thursday morning, the fire does remain under investigation.
