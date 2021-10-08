Truth or Consequences artist and long time community resident Susan Todd is now showing a collection of her paintings at the Artist’s Abbey Gallery, which is located at the corner of First and Date Streets. Todd’s works will be featured during the Saturday, October 9 Art Hop and will remain on display at the gallery through December.
All of the pieces Todd has included in this showing feature familiar façades and natural views, as well interesting and peaceful settings to be found around the community. The paintings being shared in this showing are all for sale and have been priced to fit in any budget, with pieces starting at $35.
While originally hailing from England, Todd is a lifelong US resident and was a former recipient of the prestigious Peabody Award for broadcasting. After raising her family in and about Vermont’s Middlebury community, she relocated to New Mexico and settled for a while in Lincoln County, before moving to Truth or Consequences in the early 2000s.
A personal interest painting first led Todd to pick up the brush and although primarily self-taught, she is quick to acknowledge help she has received from many fellow artists and instructors along her path has been instrumental in developing her talent. Todd’s paintings in this featured collection were rendered in the traditional Plein Air style, in that the works were created out-of-doors and capture her impressions of the scene as it really was on that day. The pieces being offered for viewing and for sale truly provide a little piece of Sierra County begging to brighten any home.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the Artist’s Abbey Gallery during this week’s Art Hop celebration to take-in Todd’s unique offering, as well as to peruse the many other works of art now on display.
•The Artist’s Abbey Gallery is owned and operated by Heironymus Bogs and his wife, Ginger. Not only providing a prime venue for artists to display their paintings and sculptures, the gallery also features indoor and outdoor areas set aside for musical offerings and performance art. In striving to embrace the gallery’s name and to provide a true artist’s abbey, the gallery also maintains an Air B&B, offering artists and other guests a pleasant retreat to enhance relaxation and creativity.
The Artist’s Abbey Gallery will be open during this Saturday’s Art Hop and is also scheduled to welcome visitors for the remaining monthly Art Hop celebrations through December. Appointments may be arranged to view the gallery’s offerings, or to tour the establishment by contacting Heironymus (Alex) Bogs at 347-733-0015. Further information about the Artist’s Abbey Gallery is available online by visiting heironymusbogs.com/artistabbey and by email through alexandlisa@aol.com.
