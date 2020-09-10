The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association (NMCGA) is seeking nominations for its annual Livestock Inspector of the Year Award, which will be awarded during the Joint Stockmen's Convention in December.
Each year, the NMCGA honors a livestock inspector employed by the New Mexico Livestock Board (NMLB) for outstanding service to the livestock industry.
According to Tracy Drummond, NMCGA Theft & Livestock Committee Chairman, Reserve, “Not only does the NMLB protect New Mexico's livestock industry from theft, but the livestock movement control provided by the Board assists in protecting animal health as well.”
Nominations should include the name and address of the inspector, as well as a brief narrative on why the nominee is deserving of the award. Nominations should be directed to the NMCGA, P.O. Box 7517, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87194, via fax at 505/842-1766 or via email to nmcga20@gmail.com. The deadline for submitting nominations is October 15.
The award will be presented during the 2020 Joint Stockmen's Convention, slated for December. For further information, contact the NMCGA office at (505) 247-0584.
