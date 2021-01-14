The Gila National Forest road crew began work on the Little Walnut Continental Divide National Scenic Trailhead construction on Monday, Jan. 11. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the month.
The improvements include reshaping the parking area for better drainage, removing about eight trees, placing gravel and boulders, and a new trailhead kiosk. The footprint of the parking area will remain close to the size that it is now. There will be heavy equipment in the area and the Forest Service asks drivers to be aware and reduce their speed when driving through the area.
The trailhead will be closed to vehicles during the construction activity Forest Service personnel ask that motorists use alternate parking to access the Little Walnut/Gomez Peak Trail System.
