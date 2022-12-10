The City of Truth or Consequences welcomed the Christmas season in traditional style Friday evening, December 9, with the community’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas celebration. Beginning at 6pm with the lighting of the municipality’s Christmas tree and accompanying decorations at Evelyn Renfro Park and the Healing Waters Plaza, festivities rolled on with the exciting Parade of Lights through the downtown district and a special visit from that jolly old elf, happily spreading holiday cheer and gathering lists to fill for his Christmas delivery run.

