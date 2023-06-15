IMG_2378.jpeg

The Truth or Consequences Public Library is once again pleased to offer its annual Summer Reading Program for community youth. This year’s program will gather at the library on Wednesday mornings and be centering on the theme of “All Together Now.” 

Although the program began in earnest on June 7, the library’s staff will continue to feature weekly offerings from 10:30 to 11:30 am through Wednesday, July 19. Each weekly program will feature a different topic, which will all focus on ideas and thoughts of unity and community. 

