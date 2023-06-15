Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High 94F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.