The Truth or Consequences Public Library is once again pleased to offer its annual Summer Reading Program for community youth. This year’s program will gather at the library on Wednesday mornings and be centering on the theme of “All Together Now.”
Although the program began in earnest on June 7, the library’s staff will continue to feature weekly offerings from 10:30 to 11:30 am through Wednesday, July 19. Each weekly program will feature a different topic, which will all focus on ideas and thoughts of unity and community.
The library’s summer reading program is presented free of charge and anyone interested is encouraged to mark their calendars and join in on the fun. While the program is open to all ages, a majority of the subject matter and readings will be geared toward elementary age students.
As noted, each weekly program will center on a selected topic and will include stories and discussions, as well as arts and crafts projects to accent both the weekly focus and overall program theme. Participants will also be offered snacks and refreshments, and each gathering will further provide special prizes and books for those joining in.
Anyone who would like to participate in this year’s line up of programs, or who may just want to join in for one of the weekly gatherings is encouraged to come to the library a little before the 10:30 am start time to register.
The Truth or Consequences Library is appropriately located at 325 Library Lane, adjacent to the senior center and community garden. Anyone interested in learning more about the 2023 Summer Reading program is encouraged to contact Kathleen Martinez at the library, or by phoning 575-894-3027.
