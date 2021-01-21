As sports teams across New Mexico and their fans await the Governor’s decision, Tiger’s teams are resuming team workout and conditioning. Also sweeping across Tiger Town and the entire state is the “Let Them Play” movement. With New Mexico being one of only four states that has no public school sports taking place, and a growing body of data suggesting that the public health impact is at most minimal for both school sports and in-school attendance in general, there is increasing pressure for school sports to be allowed to resume.
Some team’s workout and conditioning schedules have been set; others are still being finalized. Any Tiger who is either on a team or interested in becoming a Tiger athlete should contact the coach of their team.
All work is being done under the current restrictions mandated by the Governor’s office. Masks must be worn at all times; work can only be done in the pods with five athletes working with one coach and six-foot distance is to be maintained. Athletes cannot use the locker rooms and must bring their own water bottles. A COVID-19 questionnaire has to be filled out and temperature check done before each pod-practice.
Tiger football and soccer workouts have begun on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Tiger Stadium, 4-5:30 p.m. They will be sharing the field with each team taking half.
High school Tiger volleyball is taking place Monday-Friday, in The Den, the Hot Springs High gym, 3-4:30 for teams A, B and C, or 4:30-6 p.m. for teams D and E. Contact coach for your team assignment if you do not already have one.
Tiger girls’ Basketball will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Den at Hot Springs High.
Tiger golf is at the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
TCMS Tiger volleyball is working out in the middle school gym Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Tiger boys’ basketball will be at Hot Springs High in the Den Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 5:30-7:30.
Even though these are workouts and not full practices, they are still essential to our teams and our athletes. Maintaining conditioning is of tremendous importance for any athlete regardless their sport. Though no sports calendar has yet been authorized, these workouts are designed to let our teams hit the ground running and maintain team cohesiveness. They also serve to build the bonds of team spirit and keep up morale.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball, both HSHS and TCMS dates and times will be announced soon.
The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) is still in communication with the Governor’s office and NMPED, lobbying for the full resumption of school sports and see a calendar where all sports have at least some competitive season as their goal. Their current proposed calendar puts football at the starting gate, with full practice proposed to start February 1. As that date looms ever closer, the question becomes how likely that is to be approved. At this time, the Governor’s office and NMPED have neither approved nor rejected that timetable. The NMAA did state last week that they wanted all sports to go forward, even if under a calendar different from that currently proposed. They further stated that if adjustments had to be made, they would give priority to preserving a season for the spring sports, including baseball, softball, track and golf, those sports whose seasons ended a week after they began last March.
Across the state, athletes, coaches and fans alike are asking for clarity and an end to the continual moving of the goalposts. As with so much during this “great pause,” our schools and their sports teams are forced to live without much assurance of what to expect from one day to the next.
