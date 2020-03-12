By Manion Long
The 2020 Socorro/Sierra County Senior Olympics organization starts off with a new set of officers.
Kevin Zelenka is the new Coordinator. His position coordinates with the state Senior Games and serves as the liaison to the local chapter. Robbie MacFarland as the local President leads the local activities. Manion Long serves as the acting Treasurer until another volunteer emerges.
The local group has an inventory of equipment, (shot put, javelins, etc.) for the membership to borrow in preparation for the summer games. Membership is required to check out the equipment. Membership applications are available and there is a $5 membership fee for the year.
A meeting for interested parties will be held on March 16 at the Senior Meal Site at 5:30 p.m. Membership applications will be available along with detailed information on the upcoming Senior Games to be held in Las Cruces, NM this summer. The schedule for the games is on June 10–13.
Over the years, many seniors from Sierra and Socorro County have participated, so, we look forward to a large number of folks to join us.
