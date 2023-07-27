And just like that it’s time for school to start again. The nine weeks and change of summer break flew past. Monday morning, July 31 the bells will ring and the halls of our five schools will again be filled with the sounds of students as they rush to their classes, open their books and laptops and begin the new school year.
Though it’s called a summer break, the days and weeks were filled with activity, work and improvement for students, teachers and staff.
Student activity groups like the FFA and 4-H were busy on the road attending, showings, judging competitions and conferences, and at home with the NMSU Extension Office’s Showmanship School and Jackpot. HOSA, our health occupations students among other things, sent a strong contingent to the HOSA International Leadership Conference. State champion Scat Cats, our Envirothon team, were training and fundraising all summer and are currently in New Brunswick, Canada for the North American competition.
Tiger sports teams were also active. Basketball, volleyball, football, soccer and tennis, were in the gyms and courts, entered league competition, attended individual and team camps and competed in tournaments. Tiger Football had seven-on-sevens and have been intensively working to learn new offensive and defensive schemes. They have been hitting the weight room regularly, along with Tigers from across many teams, working to raise the bar of Tiger excellence.
Though not school teams, the TigerSharks swim team and Sierra County Little League had dozens of our youth working on the ball diamonds and in the pool’s swimming lanes through June and July.
At restaurants and stores, at the lake and other parks, on farms and ranches and shops all across Sierra County, students have been on the job. Faces that soon will grace the hallways of our schools were there, hard at work earning money for current necessities and future needs.
The teachers and staff from all five schools had a very busy summer too attending four different professional development and training opportunities in collaborative learning, sharing and networking. Groups ranging upwards to over two dozen have taken part in these opportunities and some have been road warriors, going to all four.
First up was the weeklong Advanced Placement Summer Institute held by New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED). Following this, over 14 traveled from the district schools to Denver for AVID training. A nationwide program, AVID works to enhance teacher effectiveness, student learning and leadership. Both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle School are AVID schools.
Over two dozen teachers and staff traveled to Minneapolis, Minnesota for Professional Learning Community (PLC) training. Workshops and training sessions there were geared toward using data to guide instruction, helping push student achievement higher. Finally, a large group traveled to Portland, Oregon for CHAMPS training. The focus there was enhancing positive school culture, with such issues as social and emotional problems, behavioral and attendance issues that impact student learning.
All these opportunities were focused on enhancing student achievement and raising the bar of educational excellence in our schools.
We’re headed back to school, new principals, assistant principals, teachers, coaches and others in place, and new programs are being developed. All the campuses have seen repairs and improvements and have been spruced up to look their best. Maintenance and facilities staff have worked all summer long. From enhanced HVAC at SEC to shade structures at each school and so much more, our schools are looking sharp and all is ready for when the bell rings on Monday morning and the halls and classrooms fill once again.
