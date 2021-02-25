With all our district schools now engaged in the hybrid in-school learning model for nearly two full weeks, the classrooms finally have students at their desks, and the halls are no longer silent. The voices and laughter of students once again can be heard in all of our schools.
With nine days of in-school instruction under their belts and approximately 60 percent of our middle and high school students attending, there have been no health incidents to report. Now our secondary students have joined their younger, elementary school age brothers and sisters in being able to have an in-school learning experience, see their friends and classmates and engage in real, face-to-face class time.
The current method of implementation of the in-school learning hybrid model will be assessed and evaluated on a regular basis, and likely be discussed at the March 8 School Board meeting. The goal is to move toward an ever more “normal” in-school experience for our students within the state-wide restrictions in place.
District Superintendent, Dr. Segura reported that while everyone’s goal is that our schools are hopes fully in-person by next school year; it is still possible and perhaps likely that things will not be completely back to “fully normal.” Recognizing that there may be families either wanting or needing for their student to remain 100 percent remote, the district will be purchasing Edgenuity licenses for the elementary grade levels. This will accommodate student’s families who want to continue with 100 percent remote learning next school year. It will allow our teachers to not have to do both remote and in-person teaching simultaneously. The district already has licenses for this at the middle and high school. Any student’s family who wants to engage in 100 percent remote learning in the 2021-22 school year, will have to do so through Edgenuity system.
IN OTHER DISTRICT NEWS
Parents and families of students in the school district will have the opportunity to take part in the final workshops of the “Parents as Virtual Partners” series. This program offered by the district working in partnership with Central New Mexico Community College and CNM Ingenuity is designed to help give families more skills with which to navigate the challenges presented by our current school learning environment. These workshops are presented in both English and Spanish focus on identifying and solving the many problems encountered in virtual learning.
The workshop for elementary school families will be held March 5, 6:30-8 p.m., for middle and high school families on March 23, 6:30-8 p.m. and a session for families of students of all ages on April 6, 6:30-8 p.m. Registration can be done on the school district’s web page. If you need more information, please call your school.
•While other districts around the state either await vaccines being made available for teachers and other school staff, or scramble to find opportunities for vaccination, our district is ahead of the pack once again. By working in close collaboration with Sierra Vista Hospital, when they had doses that needed to be used in order to avoid wastage, they contacted the school administration to arrange for these vaccinations. All our school staff at all schools, teachers and others alike have had the opportunity to receive their vaccination, with over 50 percent taking advantage of the opportunity. All who wanted to do so could be vaccinated. Of course, it will also be available again, as the priority group including teachers and school staff is opened at the state level.
•The New Mexico Public Education Department is currently working on guidance for graduation. Though recognizing that it is all dependent on what they statewide public health restrictions are in place at the time, they hope to complete these guidelines soon. They are working on a tiered approach that would range from drive-thru graduation similar to that which we used for last year’s Class of 2020 Graduation here, to an indoor graduation using COVID-safe practices. It also will include a “drive-in movie” style graduation and the utilization of an outdoor stadium with physical distancing measures in place.
•Next week will be the last chance for students to get their pictures taken for inclusion in their school’s yearbooks. The schools and Kenny R Photography are working together to make sure students have this opportunity. Photo days at the schools are March 2 and 5 at Hot Springs High School, March 9 and 12 at T-or-C Middle School and March 11 at Arrey Elementary School. These will be standard, single background shots for inclusion in the schools’ yearbooks. The dates allow for each cohort at the schools to be photographed.
Students and families interested in purchasing prints, or arranging family shots or custom backgrounds, they should contact Kenny R Photography at 575-740-7468 for information and to book a session. Any photos taken before March 13 will be included in the yearbooks.
•The next School Board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 8. Information for attending via Zoom will be made available in next week’s Sentinel.
