Its something that isn’t as recognized or as talked about as it should be. But lets change that. Males and females can have anxiety, depression, or any other mental illness. It happens to the best of us, in fact it can happen to any of us, your significant other, your neighbor, your co-worker, anyone. It can even happen to the people who seem the most happy.
Suicide is a touchy subject, and though it may end the pain for one, it passes that pain to others. It’s 2020, it’s time we start helping each other and being there for each other. It's time we start standing up to this “silent” killer.
If you are struggling, it is okay to reach out to a friend, a parent, a trusted adult, a counselor or a crisis line. Its very hard for most, but talking about it can make it easier and help make it all seem not so scary. Pain is only temporary, and I know you can make it through this. Don’t be afraid to seek help and never give up.
If you know someone who is struggling, let them know you love them today, and that it can and will get better. Be there for them, be patient and if need be, provide them with any of the following information.
It’s more common than anyone may realize, but let’s all make the effort to make it clear it is okay to seek help, and it will get better.
Below are support or services available to anyone who may need it.
Crisis line: 1(855)6627474
Warm line: 1(855)4667100
- Crisis Text Line, free, 24/7, confidential
Text HOME to 741741 or https://www.crisistextline.org/
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
18002738255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
The minute you start talking about it, it gets easier.
