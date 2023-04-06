LREP has one free workshop planned for the month of April. The workshop will take place on April 18 at 11 a.m., and it will be available via video and teleconference.
The April 18 presentation will cover the following topics: Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directives, probate, non-probate transfers (Including Transfer on Death Deeds) and Institutional Medicaid.
