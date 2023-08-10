The New Mexico State Bar Foundation’s Legal Resources for the Elderly Program will be hosting a free workshop on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. (MT) that will be available via video and teleconference. The virtual workshop will cover Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care Directives, probate, non-probate transfers (Including Transfer on Death Deeds) and Institutional Medicaid.
To register for the webinar, New Mexico residents can call 505-797-6005 and provide their first and last name and email address or register directly by clicking the registration link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HOzR7W3BTYK1ZjRLMN8TWQ
