Emergency personnel were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash at the intersection of State Highway 51 and State Highway 177 at the south end of Elephant Butte Dam. The crash caused traffic to be restricted to one lane on HWY 51, just before 5:00 pm, Friday, December 17. The Chevrolet Avalance was making a left turn onto HWY 177 when it was struck by the Mercedes CLK, the guard rail stopping the Avalance just short of going over the edge of the steep hillside. Sierra Vista Hospital Ambulance responded and one subject was transported to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office.
(SENTINEL Photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.