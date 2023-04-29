Displaying a follow-through befitting her title, and showing why golf coach Rick Artman has been trying to get her on his team, Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia struck the opening drive for the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament Saturday morning, April 29. 

After members of the outgoing royal court followed suit with a turn on the first tee, they moved on to the putting green to complete the first ceremonial hole and to officially kick off the City of Truth or Consequences’ Fiesta 2023 celebration. 

