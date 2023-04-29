Displaying a follow-through befitting her title, and showing why golf coach Rick Artman has been trying to get her on his team, Miss Fiesta 2022 Brooklynn Garcia struck the opening drive for the 2023 Fiesta Golf Tournament Saturday morning, April 29.
After members of the outgoing royal court followed suit with a turn on the first tee, they moved on to the putting green to complete the first ceremonial hole and to officially kick off the City of Truth or Consequences’ Fiesta 2023 celebration.
With this traditional duty completed, the 2022 royal court began preparing to step aside later in the evening, when they are scheduled to join with community members and guests for the 2023 Miss Fiesta Contest. This premier event will culminate with the crowning of this year’s Miss Fiesta and her royal court and truly kick off the city’s annual celebration.
The 2023 Miss Fiesta Contest will be held at the T-or-C Civic Center’s Ralph Edwards Auditorium, located at 400 West Fourth Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the evening’s contest is set to begin at 7 pm. Admission is $5, children under 5 are free.
