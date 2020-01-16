This original illustration by seventh grade Vista Middle School student Josswe Duarte, has been selected as the official poster image for the 2020 Las Cruces Space Festival. We received hundreds of entries from Las Cruces Public Middle School students; the crew from the Challenger Learning Center of Las Cruces selected 12 finalists. The final images were voted on at the Challenger Learning Center Open House and on our social media pages.
The runner up was this image by Picacho Middle School sixth grader Alicia Lopez.
The theme of the Festival this year is future spaceflight and we chose ‘Life on Mars’ for the poster theme to match the current middle school curriculum. The poster had to be the student’s own original work, had to include at least one illustration and be presented on 8-1/2 x 11 paper only.
The official poster will be displayed in schools across the Las Cruces Public School district and all the entries by the 12 finalists will be on display during the Space Festival from March 30-April 4. Both the chosen artist and the runner up will receive a prize bag and a Sid the Astro Gnome trophy.
If you or your company are interested in helping to sponsor the 2020 Las Cruces Space Festival, our Executive team will be happy to meet with you to discuss our sponsorship levels.
The Las Cruces Space Festival is an annual celebration to recognize space-related activity and interest in southern New Mexico and beyond. We aim to raise awareness in our community and beyond of space-related activity in the region- past, present and future. We are working with the Las Cruces Public Schools and New Mexico State University to educate and inspire youth of all ages. We celebrate the anniversary of human spaceflight, known as Yuri’s Night, which lands on Easter Sunday in 2020.
The Festival aims to provide entertainment and fun for all as well as enable an economic impact in Doña Ana and Sierra counties. We are also looking to support the development and needs of a sustainable spaceport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.