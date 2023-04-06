More than 1,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Venezuela, surrendered themselves to Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector on March 29, after reports showed that migrants may have been misinformed regarding current immigration policies and initiatives.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector received reports of a large group of people walking eastbound in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry. At approximately 4 p.m., agents from the El Paso Station began to encounter groups of 20 to 30 at a time, with more than 1,000 attempting to ender the U.S. illegally and surrendering to Border Patrol Agents at the border gate.
Those encountered were primarily citizens from Venezuela, but were also from other various countries including Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador. Throughout the night and into the early morning hours, agents continued to encounter groups attempting to make illegal entry into the United States.
The illegal aliens were processed at the El Paso Sector’s processing centers and were expelled under Title 42 authority or processed for removal proceedings under Title 8.
Many of the aliens claimed that they received information regarding CBP immigration policies via various social media platforms. Migrants said social media posts indicated that if they surrendered to agents in El Paso at a certain location, they would be allowed to remain in the United States. That information was not correct.
The U.S. Border Patrol continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority. Nationalities amenable to Title 42 include Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti. Those aliens that cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be placed in removal proceedings under Title 8.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection encourages assistance from the community. Citizens are asked to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
