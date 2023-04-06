More than 1,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Venezuela, surrendered themselves to Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector on March 29, after reports showed that migrants may have been misinformed regarding current immigration policies and initiatives.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector received reports of a large group of people walking eastbound in Mexico, paralleling the international border from the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry. At approximately 4 p.m., agents from the El Paso Station began to encounter groups of 20 to 30 at a time, with more than 1,000 attempting to ender the U.S. illegally and surrendering to Border Patrol Agents at the border gate. 

