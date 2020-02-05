Ace Lodge Sign.jpg

 The infamous ACE Lodge sign has been a landmark among the skyline in Sierra County for decades, however, this week the sign was taken down, leaving just the smaller welcome sign. The large card that sat above the ACE letters was removed before our cameras could snap this photo.

