Winner of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Western Writers of America, Lakota native Joseph M. Marshall III will speak about ‘The Journey of an Indigenous Writer,’ on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 pm at the Hillsboro Community Center. The event is free. 

Joseph has published 15 nonfiction works, three novels, a collection of short stories and essays, two children’s books, and was contributing author in five other publications. He has also written several screenplays. His popular books have been translated into many languages.

