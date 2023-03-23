Winner of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Western Writers of America, Lakota native Joseph M. Marshall III will speak about ‘The Journey of an Indigenous Writer,’ on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 pm at the Hillsboro Community Center. The event is free.
Joseph has published 15 nonfiction works, three novels, a collection of short stories and essays, two children’s books, and was contributing author in five other publications. He has also written several screenplays. His popular books have been translated into many languages.
Come meet the author for a special talk, a one-on-on question and answer session, and book signing. Refreshments will also be served. Donations are welcome.
Joseph Marshall III is an author, educator, historian, and Lakota craftsman. He was born on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota and raised by his maternal grandparents in a traditional native household. Lakota is his first language, and in that environment Joseph learned the ancient native tradition of storytelling. He is also a specialist in wilderness survival, and practitioner of Lakota archery, having learned from his maternal grandfather the art of handcrafting bows and arrows.
Joseph has appeared in several television documentaries, served as technical advisor in movies and had a role in a major television network movie. In 2005 he was a technical advisor and narrator for the Turner Network Television and DreamWorks six part mini-series, “Into the West,” as well as playing the on-screen role of “Loved by the Buffalo.”
Joseph has taught at high school and university levels and has developed curriculum. He has traveled extensively across the United States as a speaker and lecturer and this work has taken him to Sweden, France and Siberia. Several of his books have been translated and published in French, Hebrew, Korean, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Romanian, Portuguese, Spanish, Serbian, and Bulgarian.
He now writes full-time. In 2000 Joseph became a Fellow in the Sundance Institute. He has developed a leadership seminar based on the leadership lessons of Crazy Horse.
