IMG_8614.JPG
Buy Now

In a very special ceremony Friday, December 13, a group of 18 surviving veterans of the Korean War were each personally presented with an “Ambassador for Peace” medal by Kim Wan-Joong, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea. Accompanying each award was an official proclamation, which expressed gratitude from the Republic of Korea for the sacrifices and dedicated contributions those recognized made in helping the country reestablish as a free nation, more than half a century ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.