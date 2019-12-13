In a very special ceremony Friday, December 13, a group of 18 surviving veterans of the Korean War were each personally presented with an “Ambassador for Peace” medal by Kim Wan-Joong, Consulate General of the Republic of Korea. Accompanying each award was an official proclamation, which expressed gratitude from the Republic of Korea for the sacrifices and dedicated contributions those recognized made in helping the country reestablish as a free nation, more than half a century ago.
Korean War Vets Honored With Peace Award
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Tiger Dominate V Mesilla Valley
- T-or-C Commission Nixes P&Z Change
- Electrical Issues Blamed For Fire
- Tigers In Shootout Sweep
- Tiger Boys Varsity In Shootout Win
- Vest
- Hillsboro Hosts ‘Christmas In The Foothills'
- Elephant Butte Welcomes Christmas
- Park Renovations Spark Future Use Review
- Code Revision Tops Elephant Butte Meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
- Greenhagen (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:59 AM
Sunset: 05:03:04 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:37 AM
Sunset: 05:03:23 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 26mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:15 AM
Sunset: 05:03:43 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:51 AM
Sunset: 05:04:05 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06:26 AM
Sunset: 05:04:28 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:07 AM
Sunset: 05:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:07:32 AM
Sunset: 05:05:20 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.