A cooperative effort between the Truth or Consequences Housing Authority and officials with Western Sky Community Care, assured the delivery of new coats and hoodies for area youngsters and families Saturday morning, November 14. The initiative not only provided welcomed warmth for many community residents, but also gave authorities with Western Sky Community Care and opportunity to alert citizens to a special online informational and training program aimed to assist those presently without health insurance to secure available Medicaid coverage. This special online session will take place Wednesday, November 18, beginning at 11 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the online Zoom meeting is encouraged to RSVP to WSCCCommunity@WesternSkyCommunityCare.com, or to phone Member Services at 1-844-543-8996. Further details about this special offering and other related information may also be available through the firm’s established website at westernskycommunitycare.com.
