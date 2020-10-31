In a major announcement, We Are Tigers launched several new initiatives. The stated purpose was to provide “aid and comfort” to area students, build on the growing “Restore the Roar” spirit in the schools and strengthen bonds of unity between schools and community. We Are Tigers, which came into being in the 2017-18 school year with its “Big T-Shirt Giveaway” has been seeking to continue its efforts in this Coronavirus altered school year.
To be debuted throughout the 2020-21 school year are three new projects. To be unveiled soon is a line of Tiger gear, sold for fundraising in support of all student groups, sports and non-sports at all the district schools. We Are Tigers also made a formal announcement of its “T’s for Tigers T-Shirt Throw Down.” The final project, in partnership with the school district, the production of Friday night drive-in movies.
•Tiger Night At The Movies Still being developed, both the schools and We Are Tigers are firmly committed to making this a reality. It will be an ongoing, double feature movie drive-in, produced at the Hot Springs High School (HSHS) parking lot. “We think it’s important to bring people together at the school itself,” said We Are Tigers spokesman, Jim Shiley. “It will be done in a COVID safe way, in accordance with CDC and public health guidelines, the way drive-in church services are being conducted.”
Showing double features, Tiger Night at the Movies will initially be limited to 80 vehicles, spaced every other parking space in the HSHS parking lot. There will be $10 charged per car. Concession stands will run by student groups and teams with proceeds from sales going to those groups. Proceeds from the gate will offset costs for the event with the remainder going to programs benefiting district students. Concessions also will be done in accordance with COVID-safe practices. After restrictions are lifted, this could continue, moving into Tiger Stadium.
• T’s For Tigers T-Shirt Throw-Down We Are Tigers announced plans to provide t-shirts for each Tiger’s middle and high school sports team. Shirts, with a specially commissioned, unique design for each sport, will be given each team in the order they were to compete in the 2020-21 school year. “We ran into one wrinkle,” said Shiley. “We already had the design and cost estimates complete for volleyball and cross-country before their seasons were postponed and rescheduled into the spring. So, we’re still going ahead with those first, and hope to have them in by mid-November.”
A shirt will be given to each athlete, manager, coach, assistant coach or volunteer assistant for every high school and middle school sports team. Each team will also be given shirts to sell as a fundraiser for their teams. All shirts will be provided to the teams free of any cost. “We’ll be selling a new ‘We Are Tigers’ shirt to help offset some of the costs of doing this,” Shiley said.
Basketball and cheer are next on the list with a January release date anticipated. “We’re asking for any design ideas for all our teams. With each sport, there will be one unique design. It will be for both high school and middle school, and in the case of track, golf and basketball, it will be the same for both boys’ and the girls’ teams.”
The group stressed, these shirt designs are not meant to take the place of official team shirts. They are intended only as a way for We Are Tigers to help support all Tiger teams. The group is also developing a plan for supporting all sanctioned non-sports activity groups.
•New Tiger Gear There will be a new line of Tiger gear coming soon. Along with t-shirts, will be hoodies, caps and visors, license plates and frames, coffee mugs, flags, yard signs and for the first time, custom stuffed “Teddy Tigers,” wearing Tiger t-shirts, and more. “Before pandemic pandemonium hit, we planned to have both We Are Tigers and sport specific Tiger gear to sell at each game, meet or match to raise funds for student teams and groups,” Shiley said. “Instead, this year we’re running with these, to promote spirit and show what we will be doing when we get back to the normal sports calendar.”
• “We’re committed to supporting all student teams and groups at all our schools. Our kids have seen so many of their traditions, so much of what they expected and were looking forward to, taken away from them. Anything we can do, even just these few small things, at least that’s something positive. It’s also something to build on going forward as we get back to normal. We Are Tigers is committed to supporting all our students. These will be ongoing projects.”
“We are also continuing our other programs and projects. The Tiger Heart Scholarships will be awarded in May, just like last year. The Water Tower Art project is still ongoing, with the first set of art ready to be installed on the tower above Tiger Stadium. The 2020 art is being prepared to be reproduced on large scale and be installed alongside the first.”
“We are absolutely committed to seeing Tiger Day 2021 take place in October, in Tiger Stadium, bigger and better and more fun than ever before.”
“Lastly, we are absolutely looking for businesses and individuals who want to step forward to help with all these efforts, old and new. We want to push ahead with the other sport team t-shirts as quickly as possible after January, so we definitely are looking for some donations to help make that and everything else happen. Checks can be made out to ‘We Are Tigers.’ As always, there is little glory or accolades for donating, other than that greatest reward of all; knowing that you stepped up to help do something amazing for our students… for our kids.”
