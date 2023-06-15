The Elephant Butte Bass Anglers Club is hosting the 45th Annual New Mexico Junior Open Fishing Tournament this Father’s Day weekend, at Elephant Butte Lake.
Registration will take place at the Elephant Butte Community Center from 3-to-6 pm Friday, June 16.
A required meeting for contestants, parents and boat captains will take place shortly following the close of registration. This gathering will detail the tournament’s rules, as well as provide answers for any questions, and will further include the draw for boat numbers.
The tournament entry fee is $20 per junior angler and all contestants must fish from a watercraft. Parents and/or volunteer boat captains must provide their own boats and insurance. Contestants will be divided into three divisions, determined by their most recently completed school grade level.
Weigh-in will be held at noon both Saturday and Sunday at the Dam Site Marina, and a special cookout will be provided at the Elephant Butte Community Center Saturday afternoon, beginning at 1pm.
First, Second and Third Place trophies, for each division will be presented to the winning anglers at during a final gathering at the Elephant Butte Community Center, beginning at 2 pm Sunday, June 18. Trophies for the smallest and biggest fish in each division will also be awarded.
Further information about the New Mexico Junior Open Fishing Tournament and this weekend’s schedule of activities is available by phoning 575-740-2261, or 575-740-2266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.