June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the perfect opportunity to have important conversations about our brain health. During this month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging all Americans, including those in our own state, to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
There are currently more than 6 million Americans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Age is the biggest factor for Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, 1 in 3 seniors, age 85 and older, will have Alzheimer’s disease. While some brain changes are inevitable as we age, there is a growing body of research to suggest having the necessary resources to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle behaviors.
During June, the Alzheimer’s Association offers five tips that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline:
Keep your heart healthy – Studies have consistently produced strong evidence that a healthier heart is connected to a healthier brain. One recent study shows that aggressively treating high blood pressure can help reduce the development of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Exercise regularly – Cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity is linked to better memory and thinking.
Maintain a heart-healthy diet – Evidence suggests a healthful diet is linked to better cognitive functioning and may reduce the risk of heart disease as well. Stick to a meal schedule full of fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fats. The MIND diet – a hybrid of the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the Mediterranean diet – is a brain healthy diet that emphasizes whole grains, green leafy vegetables, poultry, fish and berries.
Get proper sleep – Maintaining a regular, uninterrupted sleep pattern benefits physical and psychological health, and helps clear waste from the brain. Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night and try to keep a routine bedtime.
Stay socially and mentally active – Meaningful social engagement may support cognitive health, so stay connected with friends and family. Engage your mind by doing activities that are challenging to you such as learning a new language or musical instrument.
“Incorporating these strategies becomes especially important as we age,” Eppes says. “Research suggests that these lifestyle interventions in combination may have the greatest benefit and are good to consider at any age, but even if you begin with one or two you’re moving in the right direction.”
To learn more about Alzheimer’s and other dementia, visit www.alz.org/newmexico.
Today, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the total number is Projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. It is the only leading cause of death without a prevention or cure
Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll – not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 43,000 New Mexicans over age 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 53,000. Our state has 85,000 unpaid dementia caregivers, many of whom are family members, contributing 158 million hours of care valued at $2.6 billion.
*Source for all statistics: The 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report at www.alz.org/facts.
