This is a continuation of our reporting Visitor Center numbers by the month.
July 2022 was down 40 people (7%) from the high total in 2019. We had 46 visitors from Sierra County, many of them new residents looking for information on the area. Coming from other towns in New Mexico we had 126; 358 came from 38 other state, and 26 from other countries including Canada, England, France, Germany and Mexico. Signing in that they came for the Hot Springs were a total of 102, while 123 were here for Spaceport America, and 11 stopped because of the name of the town. One couple mentioned they were here for the “Cast for Kids” fishing tournament, and several came for the lake and river rafting. There was the usual assortment of “just passing through,” visiting family, vacation, etc.
