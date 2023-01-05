Sierra County’s newly elected Magistrate Court Judge George Lee, assisted by his wife, Virginia, formally recited the oath office before Seventh District Court Chief Judge Mercedes Murphy, Friday, December 30. Chief Judge Murphy also presided over the swearing-in of Sierra County’s then Sheriff-elect Joshua Baker in a separate ceremony.
This affirmation assured both Lee and Baker were duly authorized to begin exercising decisions for their respective offices effective January 1, 2023. The special effort by Chief Judge Murphy was prompted by scheduling issues within the Seventh District Court and Sierra County’s administration. Sierra County Commissioners scheduled a special meeting to be held Friday, January 6, which will include a formal oath of office ceremony. Scheduled to formalize their re-election during in the January 6 session will be returning incumbent commissioners James Paxon and Travis Day, Probate Judge Thomas Pestak and County Assessor Michael Huston. Magistrate Judge Lee and Sheriff Baker are also scheduled to reaffirm their oaths during the January 6 session.
