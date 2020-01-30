Tiger Battalion, the Hot Springs High JROTC unit, came through their program accreditation inspection with flying colors last week. The daylong inspection and review are part of the regular accreditation process and is required every three years, for high school JROTC programs to maintain their status. Officers and staff from Fifth Brigade, United States Army Cadet Command traveled to conduct the formal inspection of the battalion on Wednesday, January 22.
The Fifth Brigade, of which the Tiger Battalion is a part, is comprised of eight states, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. It is headquartered at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas.
The Tiger Battalion emerged with very high marks, maintaining its accreditation at the highest level a JROTC unit can achieve, a distinction it has held continuously since 2004. A grade of 97 percent was achieved by the Tiger Battalion, earning it a Gold Star designation, marking it officially as an Honor’s Unit of Distinction.
After meeting with Hot Springs High JROTC instructors, Captain Joe Baca and First Sergeant Robert Haro, the formal inspection began. Scheduled first were presentations by the battalion’s cadet officer staff. Leading off with Cadet Lt. Colonel Brannan Artman he and his staff presented a review of their Battalion Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP). Lt. Colonel Artman and his staff each outlined their duties and the areas of the CIP that were under their area of responsibility.
The CIP is used to identify areas that are prioritized as in need of improvement, the proposed strategy for and implementation of that improvement, and measurements of progress made. Much of the plan dealt with the problem of cadet retention over the four-year course of their time in high school. Each year, enrollment has declined. The cadet officer staff identified issues related to this and presented the methods they developed and implemented to address those issues.
At the beginning of the current school year, 105 students were enrolled in JROTC. In the second semester, beginning in January, the number stood at 94. Both figures are far higher than the 55 enrolled in January 2019. This marked the progress made under the CIP’s cadet retention efforts.
Other areas that were examined were supply and storeroom organization, air rifle inventory and maintenance, battalion training and public information improvement.
Battalion staff also outlined other highlights of their unit, which was established in 1995. One major accomplishment was that over the last year, they have performed over 2700 hours of community service. A prominent service-learning project discussed was the “Jammies For Vet” project. Three from the battalion, First Lt. Kaylee Gonzales, Sgt. Dominique Hernandez and Cpl. Kalista Cates provided an overview of the project. From identifying the need, to raising funds and making purchases, through presenting residents at the State Veterans Home, the battalion has bonded with the local veteran’s community.
To say that these presentations were impressive would be an understatement. Simply the staggering number of hours of community service performed by the Tiger Battalion is a remarkable achievement. Individually, these young leaders excel both academically in school, and are involved in extra-curricular activities that span from sports, student council and Science Olympiad to working regular jobs in the community. The future ambitions of these young men and women are aimed at high goals, from careers in the military, as one might expect, to research science, teaching and even such areas as forestry, ranching and law enforcement.
After classroom presentations by battalion staff were complete, it was time for the in-ranks inspection of the full Tiger Battalion, which took place in the Hot Springs High gym. This accomplished, and the bulk of the battalion dismissed, it was time for a detailed inspection of the color/ceremony guard, performing much as the public sees at the openings of almost all Tiger sports events.
Officers and staff from Fifth Brigade also reviewed cadet portfolios. Each cadet is required to produce and maintain a portfolio as part of the JROTC curriculum.
Overall, the inspection and review proved that the Tiger Battalion is in the elite of its kind, helping to train, teach and inspire the youth of Sierra County to continue growing into responsible, capable and high achieving adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.