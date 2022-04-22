The Tiger Battalion, Hot Springs High School JROTC held its annual awards banquet, Wednesday, April 13. Though hosted by HSHS teacher and JROTC instructor First Sergeant Robert Haro, he was quick to give credit to the Tiger Battalion cadets, and especially their Cadet Officers for organizing and staging the banquet. “These cadets do everything,” he said. “I just get in the way. They are really something special.”
The room was filled with cadet and cadet officers, dignitaries there to present awards and parents and families in attendance to see the fruits of another year of the Tiger Battalion’s hard work, service and growth.
Over 36 separate awards were presented to the JROTC cadets who earned them. Some of the awards were to an individual cadet, others were earned by several, or as with the Army Instructor Award, the Saber Guard or Color Guard Awards, to groups of cadets who earned them.
Two new awards were presented. Hot Springs High School Principal Leslie Clark and Dean of Students Russell Woolf rose to present Cadet Lt. Colonel with the Principal’s Award. Presenting the Commandant’s Award to Let 4 Cadet Anayeli Portillo, was schools Superintendent Channell Segura and School Board Secretary Jamie Sweeney who was part of the Tiger Battalion during her years in JROTC at Hot Springs High. She said that it was a foundational experience in helping to shape her future career choices, both in the military and working with Emergency Services.
Another special award was presented by Denise Addie and Steve Buckley. They called up a large portion of the entire battalion, presenting 25 cadets with a special commendation, thanking them for their efforts on behalf of our U.S. Military veterans through the “Jammies for Veterans” program and the “Toys For Kids” program. Both these programs are shining examples of the thousands of hours of community service performed by the cadets of the Tiger Battalion each year.
Though the evening was to recognize the work and achievements of Tiger Battalion cadets from throughout the year, the banquet and awards ceremony itself was the result of the coordinated effort of the cadets, led by their own officers. Food, decorations and everything else, right down to the printed invitations was impeccably done. Tiger Battalion Cadet Officers and leadership team includes, Cadet Lt. Colonel Sandra Rios, Cadet Major Angela Valdez, Cadet Captains Megan Mansur, Landen Bilyeu, and Edgar Garcia, Cadet First Lieutenants Kalista Cates, Dylan Simpson and Logan Knull, Cadet Commanding Sergeant Major Jesus Rios, Cadet Master Sergeant Alma Gutierrez and Cadet Sergeant Tazhia Bilyeu.
The final official honor bestowed was the Miguel Apodaca Leadership Award. This very special award was created by the Tiger Battalion itself in 2016. It is named after long time JROTC Instructor, leader and guiding force, Major Miguel Apodaca and is presented to one cadet each year in recognition of exemplary leadership, dedication and setting a standard of behavior that serves as an example to the entire battalion. This year, Lt. Colonel Sandra Rios was presented the award and saw her name added to the plaque listing all the recipients, on permanent display.
In a final call, before the banquet ended, the cadet officers had all graduating seniors who are part of the battalion come forward. They presented JROTC Instructor, First Sergeant Robert Haro with a special plaque, thanking him for his countless hours of service to them.
For a full free gallery of photos of each award recipient and other photos from the banquet, go to Photo Galleries at gpkmedia.com
