Hot Springs High JROTC Tiger Battalion held its annual awards banquet, April 19 to present earned honors, awards, medals and citations to cadets for their accomplishments and service through the year. Each year, the battalion performs over 2,000 hours of community service, ranging from duty in parades, working for charitable groups and service to our veterans. They present the colors at most Tiger sporting events as well sending color, honor and saber guards for ceremonial duty at events across the community.
Each year they gather to honor their own and each year, dozens of the battalion are called to the front to be recognized. They receive medals, awards and citations from groups as diverse as the American Legion, Son's and Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Military Officers Association of America, and specific veteran's organizations as the Vietnam Veterans of America. These are awards deserved and well earned by the cadets of the Tiger Battalion.
