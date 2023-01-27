The Joint Powers Commission for Sierra Vista Hospital assembled for a regular meeting Thursday, January 26.
While the session did not include any significant action items, members acknowledged that one of the primary issues this year will be to assure a referendum seeking the creation of a special hospital district appears before voters in November.
In this regard, JPC members followed the governing board’s lead in sharing copies of a necessary petition, and vowing to each secure at least 25 signatures.
The JPC was told that a total of 492 signatures would be required and must be submitted by July to place the issue on the upcoming general election ballot.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting provided members with details assuring the hospital’s fiscal stability, and were also updated on current plans for a major computer software transition and telemedicine upgrades targeted for the months ahead.
•During his report, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran told the JPC he was pressing forward with a $20 million legislative request to replace the old hospital building. He also noted a continuing decrease in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests recently prompted a revision of the facility’s mask requirements, but emphasized mandatory steps are in place to tighten the policy if necessary.
