While the January 26 regular meeting agenda for Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission primarily focused on the approval of numerous reports and administrative actions, board members did renew their pledge to bring a referendum aimed at creating a special hospital district before Sierra County voters.
Last year, hospital and community leaders were unable to acquire sufficient signatures for a necessary petition before an established election deadline, and therefore were unable to place such a referendum on the November General Election ballot.
Local municipal and legislative authorities have long recognized a need to better coordinate supervision of the community-owned hospital and identified the creation of a special hospital district as the most logical solution.
Presently, the established governing board oversees SVH’s day-to-day operations, while the separate joint powers commission is charged with assuring fiscal stability of the hospital for its municipal owners. Together, these two boards engage more than 20 participants. The basic coordination required solely to operate the boards, along with the amount of time necessary for participants to properly assess issues and deliver timely decisions, has long proven to be problematic.
The proposed creation of a special hospital district would instead transfer responsibilities of both the governing board and JPC to a five person board, elected to the post by community voters. SVH leaders have noted how the proposed special hospital district board would include three members representing the three voting districts already established in Sierra County, and two additional posts to be filled by at-large candidates.
Similar special hospital districts already operating within the state have reportedly proven to be successful in effectively managing the facilities involved.
During the JPC’s January 26 session, members expressed a continued desire to seek the formation of a special hospital district and agreed a vigorous effort to assure the acquisition of sufficient signatures for a renewed petition was necessary.
In this regard, the JPC members followed a lead set by governing board earlier in the month, vowing to each obtain a minimum of 25 valid signatures supporting the placement of a hospital district question on the November 7 Regular Election ballot. With this goal, hospital leaders feel they will be able to secure the 492 validated signatures required before an established July deadline.
In addition to receiving copies of the petition, JPC members briefly discussed current plans to coordinate public presentations and/or programs, which would present justifications and reasonings for the formation of a special hospital district before Sierra County residents.
FISCAL STATUS QUO
In a review of fiscal highlights for the months of November and December 2022, JPC members acknowledged that SVH is still maintaining over $10 million in cash reserves. This has allowed the hospital to significantly increase the facility’s days-of-cash-on-hand status (measuring how many days operations could continue with no other income) from 40-to-50 days prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, to a much more comfortable 145-plus days as 2023 began.
During board discussion, Williamsburg representative Majorie Powey noted how net income figures for the past two months showed SVH actually incurred losses. She questioned how the facility was truly performing in relation to these figures.
Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang said the apparent losses were due to monthly depreciation, while also pointing out that SVH’s annual EBITDA calculations remained very positive. EBITDA stand for “earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation,” which provides a generalized gauge of hospital performance.
Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran emphasized that while SVH realized income of near $1.2 million for the year, depreciation of the facility’s real property amounted to near $1.7 million, creating the perceived loss. In actuality, Corcoran pointed out how new services have and are continuing to increase income for SVH. He pointed out how this trend to the positive is solidifying the hospital’s fiscal stability, and emphasized that the hospital was not losing money, rather that it was maintaining a healthy status quo.
Further commenting on SVH’s growing fiscal stability, governing board chairman Bruce Swingle noted the hospital’s gross income figures for October and November 2022 were $5.1 million and $5.3 million respectively. He stressed how these two recent months mark the best income figures the facility has ever realized in its history.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•During his regular report to the commission, the CEO outlined current efforts to seek significant capital outlay revenue from this year’s legislative session. Corcoran told commissioners he was presently lobbying for a $25 million request to address demolition of the old hospital building and construction of facilities to house services now operating in that facility. He said this request would not include construction of new behavioral health facility, which would push the funding needed above $40 million.
Noting this approach was effectively Plan-A, the CEO said effort was also being steered toward the support of Senate Bill 7. He told the board this proposed legislation would provide support for hospitals looking to establish new service lines, and in this regard, could assist SVH toward development of behavioral health services.
•In addition to these legislative measures, Corcoran said he would be supporting another bill aimed at maintaining present conditions for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA). He pointed out how SVH realizes significant benefits in utilizing the services of such professionals and indicated that some within the medical establishment would prefer to eliminate, or diminish this option for hospitals.
Corcoran further told commissioners that as a public hospital SVH presently engages a malpractice cap of $3 million. Private hospitals now maintain a $7 million cap and he said legislation has been proposed that would require SVH and other public hospitals to increase their caps to the $7 million level as well. He suggested that SVH and other public facilities would be opposing this proposal.
•Due to a continuing decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, along with similar decreases in other current viruses, the CEO said SVH has revised its in-house mask policy. This new regulation will make the wearing of masks optional, as long as the positive test rate remains below 15-percent. Corcoran noted the hospital’s present positive test rate for COVID-19 was at or near 4-percent.
•The CEO’s regular report also alerted commissioners to a recent grant application seeking the purchase of three new telemedicine carts. He outlined how these units would be priced at near $13,000 each, but stressed how the added equipment could significantly enhance SVH’s telemedicine capabilities. Corcoran said if the grant was not successful, he would likely move forward with the purchase of at least one cart.
