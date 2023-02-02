Utility Tunnel 2-3 col w-story.tif

UTILITY TUNNEL - Sierra Vista Hospital leaders were told last week that the extended effort to address a collapsing utility tunnel would soon be coming to an end. At both the governing board’s January 24 meeting and the Joint Powers Commission’s January 26 meeting, CEO Frank Corcoran said the removal and reconnection of a broadband communication line was in the process of being addressed. He told members of both governing bodies that once this task was completed, project contractors would move to fill what remains of the old utility tunnel and reinstall the ground level sidewalk. 

While the January 26 regular meeting agenda for Sierra Vista Hospital’s Joint Powers Commission primarily focused on the approval of numerous reports and administrative actions, board members did renew their pledge to bring a referendum aimed at creating a special hospital district before Sierra County voters.

Last year, hospital and community leaders were unable to acquire sufficient signatures for a necessary petition before an established election deadline, and therefore were unable to place such a referendum on the November General Election ballot.

