In assembling for the board’s first meeting of 2021, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) focused their attention toward a review of the hospital’s financial summaries ending in October 2020 and discussion relating to COVID-19. Concerning the coronavirus, commissioners were updated on SVH’s present testing protocols, the initiation of an anticipated vaccination program, as well as the administration’s ongoing management of COVID-19 related funding.
FISCAL STABILITY
At the outset of the meeting’s regular financial report, JPC members were told longtime SVH financial staffer, and most recently assistant chief financial officer, Ming Huang had been named to officially replace outgoing Quorum Health Resources interim Stephen Huey as SVH’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With Huey assuring commissioners he would remain and work closely with Huang through the transition, until the hiring of a new assistant CFO, Huang moved through his first official report for the JPC.
As noted, the fiscal review examined tallies from the close of October 2020’s books. Aside from recognized overages for extra staff, overtime, and other COVID-19 related expenses, the JPC was told SVH neared the close of last fiscal year in a positive financial position. As of the afternoon’s session, Huey said the hospital had approximately $7.7 million on deposit in the bank, translating into a comfortable 122 days of “cash on hand.” This figure reflects how many days of full operation SVH could sustain without any added income.
Included in the funding on deposit, are substantial COVID-19 related support revenues received by SVH during 2020. As has been reported, SVH authorities have been holding these revenues “off the books” until associated reimbursements and/or the need to return some of the revenue is clear and finalized.
•Part of the funding on hold, is a $2 million loan acquired through the US Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). JPC vice-chair Frances Luna alerted SVH’s financial team to a phone conversation she had with a local bank executive, in which he expressed concern about a looming deadline for SVH to apply for a second round of support. Luna indicated that attached to this concern, was a question about SVH’s status regarding the first round loan. After emphasizing that she and commission chair Kim Skinner had personally signed the loan agreement, Luna questioned if SVH might be up against a deadline that might leave the facility having to repay the funding.
While stating he would check with the bank official, Huey assured commissioners he was confident SVH was not up against any pressing deadline regarding the PPP loan. He said the hospital’s contracted auditors were managing this reimbursement process along with similar efforts for many other hospitals in the state, and suggested they would have certainly notified all parties if pending action was necessary.
Following the afternoon’s session, it was reported that a check of the PPP situation found no pressing deadline relating to SVH’s initial loan. Concern expressed by the bank authority was apparently more associated with the January 13 opening of an application process for second round PPP support.
SPECIAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
The only item of old business on the JPC’s agenda pertained to the potential establishment of a special hospital district for Sierra County. Although a similar effort did not yield legislative support in 2020, commissioners were told state senator Crystal Diamond had pre-filed a bill once again seeking state support for the move.
Sierra County commission vice-chair Travis Day confirmed Diamond’s action, telling board members the measure she submitted was Senate Bill 76 (SB76), and that it was at that time under a committee review in the state senate.
If supported by legislators and state authorities, a special hospital district board of five publicly elected members would be formed to replace hospital oversight now managed through SVH’s JPC and governing board.
While taking no formal action, commission chair Skinner acknowledged the Sierra County Commission’s approval of an updated resolution reaffirming their support for the special hospital district, which was unanimously approved earlier in the week.
COVID VACCINE AND TESTING
After noting SVH was presently offering COVID-19 testing from 8am to 3pm Monday through Friday and would also be continuing Saturday drive-by testing opportunities from 9am to 3pm, Interim Chief Nursing Officer (ICNO) Cindy Johnson went on to outline the hospital’s initial efforts in delivering coronavirus vaccinations. As of Thursday’s session, she said SVH staff members had given approximately 1,000 injections, with approximately 192 vaccinations being provided to patients in front of the facility the previous day alone.
Commissioners discussed the program and in addition to confirming antibody testing is available through SVH by appointment, noted comments from governing board chairman Dr. Greg D’Amour. He urged a renewed effort toward easing public concern and allaying unnecessary fears relating to the vaccine. Board members engaged in further discussion about this issue. Ultimately, with no related action item to address, commission members expressed a mutual desire to better educate the community, specifically about the need to accept the vaccine as overwhelmingly helpful and as the best way forward through the present health crisis.
