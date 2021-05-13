In a special meeting Thursday morning, May 13, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) unanimously approved three measures, which will assure a proposed hospital district referendum will appear on the November 3, 2021, general election ballot.
The JPC is composed of elected leaders from Sierra County’s four municipal owners of SVH. This 12 member board, alongside the SVH governing board, which is composed of nine appointed representatives from the owner municipalities, jointly and respectfully oversee the hospitals fiscal status and daily operations.
Difficulties in decision making processes between these two entities has long spurred discussion and efforts to better streamline the community’s oversight of SVH. In this regard, the past two years have seen initiatives seeking legislative establishment of a five-member hospital district, which would include elected representatives from Sierra County and would assume all responsibilities now placed upon both the JPC and governing board.
Following this year’s legislative session it became clear that state lawmakers would not take the lead and would prefer hospital authorities place the decision as to whether or not to form a hospital district in the hands of Sierra County voters.
The JPC’s May 13 special meeting saw members unanimously approve a measure supporting placement of the issue on the November 3 election ballot. Board members also joined in unanimous support of a measure to create a required petition for the referendum, which will require the signatures of at least 472 voters who cast a ballot in the last gubernatorial election. To assure the referendum’s placement on the upcoming ballot, this petition must be submitted to the Sierra County Clerk’s office no later than June 14.
The JPC further approved a measure to assure proper filing of the referendum calling for creation of a special hospital district prior to a June 24 deadline.
If successful, the special hospital district proposal will be placed before voters in November. If ultimately approved, following the election, candidates interested in seeking one of the five member positions will be asked to formally declare their candidacies. In discussion, JPC members agreed that the five elected positions would include three positions reflecting districts already established by the Sierra County Commission, as well as two at-large positions.
